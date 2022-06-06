PPD: Floyd woman attempted to bring drugs into jail, bit jail deputy

A Floyd County woman who was originally arrested on warrants is facing further charges after, Pikeville Police said, she attempted to bring drugs into the Pike County Detention Center and bit a jail deputy who found the illegal substances.
According to an arrest citation on June 5, Pikeville Police Officer Larry Thacker arrested Bethany D. Hall, 38, of Scalf Road, Betsy Layne, on active warrants and transported her to the jail, where she was booked in.
As part of the booking process, court documents said, PCDC Deputy Barbara Jordan strip searched Hall.
During the search, Thacker wrote, Jordan found several controlled substances in Hall’s underwear, and a bag of suspected marijuana was found in one of Hall’s body cavities.
Hall, the citation said, became irate with Jordan and bit her on her hand, leaving an impression of her teeth in Jordan’s skin.
In total, the citation said, Jordan found one pill identified as pregabalin, a pill identified as gabapentin, a bottle containing 51 pills identified as gabapentin, a clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, 11 pills identified as buprenorphine and 13 pills and nine half pills identified as alprazolam.
Hall was charged with first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree assault, possession of marijuana and failure to appear in court.