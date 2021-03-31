A Pike man who authorities said escaped from custody at the Pike County Detention Center was caught a short time later after officers responded to a report of a drunken argument less than a mile from the jail.
According to Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott, A Pike County Sheriff’s deputy was transporting John J. Keathley, 36, who has addresses listed on court documents in Pikeville and Staffordsville, back to the Pike County Detention Center from Hazard on March 26.
Upon arrival at the jail, Scott said, Keathley was able to escape from custody and flee on foot.
Keathley was being held in the jail on charges of DUI, contempt of court, violating probation (misdemeanor offense) and a traffic-related charge.
According to court documents, a few hours after Keathley’s alleged escape, Pikeville Police Officer Daniel Fields was dispatched to the area around Poplar Street and Willow Street to a report of a group of three individuals who appeared to be intoxicated and arguing.
Upon arrival, Fields wrote, he contacted the individuals, one of whom was Keathley. Fields wrote that Keathley was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Also, the citation said, Keathley had a half full bottle of whiskey in his possession.
Keathley was lodged back in the jail with charges including second-degree escape and alcohol intoxication added to those he was already facing.
