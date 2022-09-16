PPD: Man charged with attempted robbery in pharmacy incident

A Pike County man was arrested on several charges, including first-degree attempted robbery, after an incident Sept. 15 at a Pikeville pharmacy.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police officer Chandler Nelson, at approximately 4 p.m., he responded to Faith Pharmacy in reference to a report of a man who had threatened pharmacy employees. Upon arrival, Nelson wrote, he talked with Public Safety Commissioner Phillip Reed, who had spoken with the employees and was standing with the man — Joshua Worley, 44, of Worley Road, Huddy — outside the pharmacy.
The employees, according to the citation, told officers that Worley had entered the pharmacy and was attempting to get his own medicine when he began touching other customers’ prescription bags, leading the employees to believe he was going to take them.
One employee warned Worley to not take them and that they were armed.
Worley, the citation said, responded, “I got a 9mm on my side, ole boy knows,” while looking at a male employee.
The citation said the employees informed Worley that police had been contacted and would be there in 60 seconds, to which Worley responded, “I’ll be out in 39.”
Shortly after that, the citation said, Reed and Kentucky State Police Vehicle Enforcement Officer James Fields arrived on scene and made contact with Worley as he was attempting to get into a vehicle. The officers, the citation said, did not find a weapon on Worley.
The employees, the citation said, told officers they were terrified during the incident and were convinced Worley had a gun.
The employees, the citation said, also told officers that Worley had to be locked out of the business on a previous occasion, after coming in multiple times on the same day and acting in a suspicious manner.
Worley was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree attempted robbery, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.