PPD: Off-duty officer helped nab robbery suspect

Pikeville Police said an off-duty officer helped nab a robbery suspect during a recent incident which began at the Pikeville Walmart Supercenter.
According to court documents, on Feb. 19, Pikeville Police Dispatch received a call from Walmart’s loss prevention personnel reporting a shoplifter. According to the citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Brandon Martin, loss prevention personnel advised that they stopped a male subject, later identified as Rory Hall, 45, of Left Fork of Island Creek, Pikeville, and were walking toward the loss prevention office when Hall ran toward the exit.
The citation said that, while fleeing, Hall pushed one loss prevention officer out of the way and ran out the door, fleeing toward Cassidy Boulevard.
Lt. Chad Branham, the citation said, was eating in a nearby restaurant when he saw Hall running and called dispatch to see if the department was investigating a connected incident. Dispatch, the citation said, confirmed that a shoplifter had fled from Walmart.
Branham, the citation said, observed Hall get into the back seat of a vehicle, the driver of which told officers that Hall had gotten in and told them he needed a ride.
Branham, the citation said, attempted to detain Hall, at which time Hall put something in his mouth, which was observed by a bystander who helped Branham detain Hall until other officers could arrive on scene.
Once officers arrived and Hall was placed in handcuffs, the citation said, Hall told police he had placed heroin into his mouth and swallowed it. Martin wrote that Branham told him to take Hall to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment prior to taking him to jail.
Martin wrote that, after Hall was medically cleared, he was transported to the Pike County Detention Center.
Hall was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree disorderly conduct, tampering with physical evidence, theft, failure to appear in court and failure to pay fines.