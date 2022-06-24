A Pikeville man was arrested on several charges after, Pikeville Police said, officers found a quantity of heroin, as well as cash, guns and drug paraphernalia at a Harolds Branch Road residence.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Tony Conn, on June 22, officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant against Brian K. Hall, 46, at his Harolds Branch Road residence.
Upon arrival, the citation said, Hall attempted to flee on foot to the rear yard of the residence. Officers, Conn wrote, were able to capture Hall and place him on the ground.
Hall, the citation said, continued to refuse to comply with officers’ verbal commands to stop resisting arrest.
Eventually, according to the citation, Hall was subdued and placed under arrest.
Court documents said officers searching Hall found $3,090 in cash in his pocket.
Officers, according to an arrest citation, obtained consent to search the residence and searched a room identified as where Hall sleeps and keeps his belongings.
The citations said officers saw, in plain sight in the room, an AR-15-style rifle, plastic bags, digital scales, a loaded AR-15 magazine and a syringe.
A search warrant was obtained, the citation said, and, on subsequent search, officers found a quantity of a substance believed to be heroin or fentanyl, a loaded shotgun and several boxes of ammunition, as well as more digital scales. Officer also found a large bottle of what appeared to be Gabapentin, the citation said.
Hall was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct and first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).