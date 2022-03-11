A traffic stop in Pikeville resulted in multiple drug charges for a Whitesburg man.
According to court documents, Pikeville Police officers initiated the stop on a Honda Civic the afternoon of March 10, citing their observation that the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts. The driver, officers noted, had been observed by officers exiting a business, allegedly with a "bulge" in his clothing indicative of possibly stolen merchandise.
Officers said the driver, Michael Alan Jones, 34, consented to a search of the vehicle. Jones' arrest citation alleges officers found a container in a coat pocket within the driver's reach, containing marijuana, marijuana concentrate, and a pill and pill fragments. In another pocket in the coat, officers allegedly found two small plastic bags, one containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine and the other containing another pill and pill fragment.
"A gray mirror was also located in the vehicle with white powder residue on it," the citation alleges, along with a wallet containing $1,193 in cash.
Officers booked Jones into the Pike County Detention Center on charges including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as traffic charges including operating on a suspended operator's license.
Jones was scheduled for an arraignment March 11.