A Pikeville man was arrested on numerous charges recently after allegedly being found in possession of drugs with a small child in his vehicle and resisting arrest.
According to an arrest citation, Pikeville Police Officer Austin Kranzman was dispatched on Jan. 21 to a call reporting a possibly intoxicated male and small child getting into a Chevrolet Trailblazer in the parking lot of Lowe’s in Pikeville.
Upon arrival, Kranzman wrote, he saw the vehicle parked with the engine running and the lights on and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
A male, identified as Justin Morton, 37, of Porter Lane, Pikeville, exited the driver’s seat in a “hasty manner,” Kranzman wrote, and walked back toward the officer’s cruiser. Kranzman wrote that he observed what appeared to be the clip of a pocket knife in Morton’s pocket.
The officer, according to the citation, also observed a small juvenile inside the vehicle in the back seat.
Kranzman wrote that he asked Morton to remove his hands from his pocket, which Morton would do momentarily before sticking them back in his pocket. Morton, the citation said, appeared nervous and had dilated pupils which showed little reaction to light.
The citation said Kranzman conducted a frisk of Morton’s person to retrieve the knife, at which time he also felt two prescription pill bottles. Kranzman, the citation said, asked Morton what was in the bottles, to which Morton responded, “I think meth.”
Kranzman wrote that, while attempting to place Morton under arrest, Morton pulled away and rotated his body in an attempt to prevent the officer from handcuffing him.
Kranzman wrote he was eventually able to handcuff and search Morton. During the search, the citation said, Kranzman found that one of the prescription bottles contained an amount of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine in a plastic. In addition, the citation said, Kranzman found a plastic container which also contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
In the second prescription bottle, Kranzman wrote, he found a third bag containing suspected methamphetamine, as well as three prescribed buprenorphine. The citation said the officer also found straws which contained a crystal-like residue, as well as a fourth bag of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Kranzman wrote that when he attempted to place Morton in the back of his cruiser, Morton became noncompliant and began screaming loudly, refusing to put his legs inside the cruiser for several minutes. Morton then told the officer that the handcuffs were too tight, the citation said, and when Kranzman got Morton out of the cruiser to check, Morton pushed away from Kranzman and acted in a manner which indicated he was going to flee custody.
Kranzman wrote that he brought Morton to the ground, where Morton continued to struggle.
Morton was brought under control and requested medical services due to injuries suffered when he hit the ground, the citation said. Once cleared medically, court documents said, Morton was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.