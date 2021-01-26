A Pike man was arrested recently on numerous charges including trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in heroin after Pikeville Police allegedly found him passed out in his vehicle.
According to the arrest citation written by PPD Officer Daniel Fields, on Jan. 21, PPD Lt. Russell Blankenship was at Walmart when he was flagged down by a bystander who told him there was a male subject passed out in an older Ford SUV in the parking lot.
Blankenship, the citation said, located the vehicle and observed the driver, later identified as Jimmy E. Norman, 44, of Ridgeline Road, Raccoon, passed out in the driver’s seat.
Fields wrote that Norman appeared to be intoxicated and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The citation said that, as Norman was exiting the vehicle, a small bag which contained a crystal rock-like substance fell from Norman’s pants.
Fields wrote that Norman gave consent to search his vehicle.
The citation said Fields found a substantial amount of cash on Norman’s person and a small metal container under the driver’s seat which contained a substance believed to be marijuana, as well as a set of digital scales.
Fields wrote that,
under the hood of the vehicle, between the battery and fender, he located a black plastic box with magnets holding it to the inside of the fender. The citation said that, inside the box, Fields found four bags containing a clear crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Fields wrote in the citation that he also located bags of difference sizes containing a grayish brown powder and solid pieces of a substance believed to be heroin.
The citation said Fields also found a quantity of marijuana, two orange tablets believed to be buprenorphine and a syringe in the box found under the hood. Fields, the citation said, also located a .40 caliber handgun with a loaded magazine stuck between the battery and another part of the engine. The gun, Fields wrote, had been stolen and Norman was confirmed to be a convicted felon.
Norman was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of public intoxication, possession of marijuana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
