A Pikeille man was arrested on numerous charges on Sept. 4 after he had allegedly successfully fled from officers in a recent incident, while his alleged accomplice is also facing charges.
According to court documents, on Sept. 4, Pikeville Police Officer Zachary Bowens was informed of the whereabouts of Jacob Vanover, 22, of Blair View Drive, Pikeville, who had been wanted by police after an incident on Aug. 26 in which he had successfully fled from police.
Bowens wrote that, on Sept. 4, when he made contact with Vanover at Cedar Hills Drive, he informed Vanover that he had several active warrants for his arrest and gave Vanover loud commands to exit the vehicle in which he was a passenger.
Vanover, the citation said, locked the passenger side door of the vehicle then slid into the driver’s seat when officers broke the passenger side window.