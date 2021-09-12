A Pike woman was arrested recently on charges that she was driving under the influence of alcohol with her three small children in her vehicle.
According to an arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Amanda Lowe, she responded on Sept. 6 to a call of a reckless driver on U.S. 23 northbound. An off-duty officer called in the complaint, the citation said, and told dispatch the vehicle was “all over the roadway.”
Lowe wrote that she made contact with the vehicle, a 2007 Jeep Commander, and noted the vehicle crossed the center line several times. Lowe wrote that she stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Aura A. Lopez, 35, of New Camp Road, South Williamson.
Lopez, the citation said, told Lowe that she was driving recklessly because her baby was crying. There were three of Lopez’ children in the vehicle, the citation said, and Lowe could smell an odor of alcoholic beverages on Lopez’ person.
Lopez said she had drank a “little bit” of an alcoholic beverage, the citation said, and she was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests. According to the citation, a preliminary breath test revealed Lopez had a blood alcohol level of .98, while .08 is the level at which someone is considered to be driving while intoxicated in Kentucky.
Lowe wrote that Sgt. Sonny Buckley found a cup with a lid and straw in the cup holder of Lopez’ vehicle which contained an alcoholic beverage.
Lopez was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI and endangering the welfare of a minor (three counts).