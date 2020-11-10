A Pikeville man was arrested on several felony charges after an incident Nov. 6, which began as officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash in downtown Pikeville.
According to the arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Amanda Lowe, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Nov. 6, PPD Sgt. Chad Branham took a complaint of a hit-and-run crash on the corner of Main Street and Division Street. A witness, the citation said, gave a description of a Cadillac Escalade being involved in the incident.
Lowe wrote that she observed a vehicle matching that description on Hambley Boulevard traveling away from the scene of the collision. Lowe, the citation said, turned on the vehicle, at which time the Escalade sped up “drastically” and crossed the center lane twice.
Lowe, the citation said, initiated her lights in an attempt to make a traffic stop. However, she wrote, the vehicle continued in its direction of travel and passed several places to pull off without slowing down, until it approached a parking lot.
The vehicle, the citations said, abruptly pulled into the parking lot and the driver, later identified as Ralph Carl Caldwell, 40, of North Mayo Trail, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
Officers, the citation said, conducted a search of the area and Caldwell was located attempting to hide behind a truck in a driveway nearby.
Caldwell, the citation said, was placed under arrest on several charges, including second-offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), driving on a DUI-suspended license, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Caldwell, the citation said, told officers that he intended to flee and evade police because he was “scared.” Court records show that Caldwell was charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident in September. A warrant, court documents show, was issued for Caldwell’s arrest earlier in the morning on Nov. 6 after he failed to show up for an arraignment hearing in connection with a felony case which includes charges of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree, burglary and theft.
