PPD: Pikeville man hit bicyclist after WV to Pikeville pursuit

A Pikeville man is facing charges including felony assault after, police said, he led officers on a pursuit which began in Logan, West Virginia, and ended in Pikeville, where he allegedly hit a bicyclist.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Josh Lawson, on March 25 the Logan, West Virginia, Police Department, Mingo County (West Virginia) Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police pursued a 2009 Hyundai Azera from Logan to the Meta exit on U.S. 119.
The agencies involved contacted the Pikeville Police Department and provided the Pikeville Police Department with the vehicle’s registration number, Lawson wrote, adding the department was familiar with the driver — Nicholas A. Wright, 62, of Hambley Boulevard, and where he lives.
Lawson wrote that officers began watching Wright’s residence and saw him driving on Hambley Boulevard at a high rate of speed, eventually entering the parking lots of Myers Towers and Ridge Cliff at a high rate of speed.
Wright, Lawson wrote, admitted to officers he ran from police in West Virginia and wanted to get him.
The citation said that Wright had damage to the passenger side of his vehicle and said he did not know what he had hit.
Approximately an hour after arresting Wright, the citation said, the Pikeville Police Department received a call reporting that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian riding a bicycle on Hambley Boulevard. After regaining consciousness, the citation said, the bicyclist told officers she had been hit by a car, but that’s all she could remember.
Lawson wrote that the damage to Wright’s vehicle matched with the bicycle and Wright admitted after questioning that he had hit a bicycle, but that “had to get home.”
Wright was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident and a traffic charge.