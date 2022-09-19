PPD: Pikeville man stabbed girlfriend

A Pikeville man is facing a felony assault charge after, Pikeville Police said, he stabbed his girlfriend during a domestic incident.
According to an arrest citation by PPD Officer Tommy Fouts, just before 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 18, officers received a call from 4th Street reporting that a woman had been stabbed.
Upon arrival, the citation said, officers found the victim outside the residence with what appeared to be stab wounds to her back, her right shoulder just beside her neck and on her leg.
Fouts wrote that EMS personnel were called to assist the victim, who told officers that the man with whom she lives, Jimmy Roberts, 64, was in the apartment and was the person who had stabbed her.
The citation said officers located Roberts inside the apartment and he was taken into custody after officers used a Taser to subdue him. Fouts wrote that there was a large amount of blood throughout the residence.
Roberts, the citation said, willingly spoke without being questioned and told the officers that the incident had begun at approximately 1:30 a.m. when he was woken up by his girlfriend throwing an ashtray at him.
Roberts, the citation said, also told officers while he was being handcuffed that he was “going to use temporary insanity because she made him do it."
Roberts was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree assault and was set to be arraigned on Sept. 19.