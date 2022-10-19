A Pikeville man was arrested on several charges recently after he allegedly stole a vehicle then fled from the investigating officers on foot.
According to an arrest citation, in the early morning hours of Oct. 16, Pikeville Police Officer Austin Kranzman was dispatched to the Bypass Road Double Kwik in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, he spoke with the victim, who advised her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen from the store’s parking lot while she entered the business.
Kranzman wrote that he acquired security footage and identified the thief as Charles C. Scott, 32, of Redale Road, Pikeville, and was able to confirm his identity with others.
A few hours later, the citation said, Kranzman was dispatched to Fife Fork in reference to a possibly intoxicated male causing a disturbance, upon arrival, Kranzman wrote, he and Officer Larry Thacker observed the stolen vehicle parked in front of the building to which they were responding and were told by witnesses that the possibly intoxicated male had run into a large patch of kudzu upon seeing the police vehicles.
Kranzman wrote that he saw Scott attempting to conceal himself in the kudzu and, when told to raise his hands and walk out, Scott proceeded to flee through the kudzu and run for several hundred yards.
The citation said it took a total of three Taser deployments to stop Scott, who still continued to resist arrest.
Upon search of Scott’s person, the citation said, Kranzman found the driver’s license, Social Security card and other documents belonging to the owner of the Jeep. The citation said that officers also found two used syringes in Scott’s backpack, which he had thrown during the pursuit, and a suboxone strip in a cellophane wrapper in the same area.
Scott was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of auto theft, theft by unlawful taking, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription of controlled substance not in proper container first-offense and probation violation.