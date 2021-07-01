A Pikeville man was arrested on several charges after the Pikeville Police Department reportedly found that he had stolen a van from a downtown church and left it abandoned with a flat tire and damaged rim.
According to the arrest citation, PPD Officer Daniel Fields was dispatched at 10:12 a.m. on June 27 to the area around Marion Branch to a report of a male who was walking in the area and could potentially have had an active warrant from Virginia.
Upon arrival, Fields wrote, he contacted Joshua Scott Harris, 21, of Right Fork of Cowpen Road, and confirmed Harris did have an active warrant.
Fields, the citation said, placed Harris under arrest. In the meantime, court documents said, the Pikeville Public Safety Dispatch Center received another call from a member of the Main Street Church of Christ who reported that sometime during the overnight hours, a church van had been stolen.
The caller, the citation said, also reported that they possessed video footage of a male subject entering the church. Fields wrote that the description of the subject in the video matched Harris, who was wearing the same clothing, which included a hospital bracelet.
Harris, according to court documents, told officers that the van could be located near Velocity Market at Sunrise Plaza. Officer Joseph Slone, the citation said, found the vehicle in a parking lot beside the Velocity Market.
Harris, the citation said, told officers he had found an open door and entered the church during the night. Slone, the citation said, found that the van had a flat tire as well as a damaged rim.
Harris was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of fugitive from another state, auto theft, third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. According to court documents, he remained lodged in the jail as of presstime June 28.