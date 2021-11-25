A Floyd County woman was arrested on several charges after Pikeville Police said she was found shoplifting then attempted to sneak drugs into the Pike County Detention Center.
According to court documents, on Nov. 17, Pikeville Police Officer Keegan Williams was dispatched to the Food City grocery store on Cassidy Boulevard in reference to an alleged female shoplifter.
Upon contact with the woman, identified as Melissa C. Williams, 44, of Ky. 466, Weeksbury, the officer wrote that store management advised that Melissa Williams went to the store's bathroom and concealed $26.98 worth of merchandise for which she had no intention of paying.
The citation said Melissa Williams gave the officer permission to search her purse and Officer Williams found two pipes with burn markings Melissa Williams said she uses to smoke methamphetamine, as well as five pills believed to be hydrocodone.
Melissa Williams was transported to the Pike County Detention Center, court documents said, where a strip search was conducted. During the search, the citation said, a female guard located several crystal-like shards coming from Melissa Williams' person, believed to be methamphetamine. Melissa Williams, court documents said, told officers she had a baggie of methamphetamine in a body cavity.
Pikeville Medical Center staff, the citation said, were able to retrieve the baggie and a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Melissa Williams was lodged in the jail on charges of theft, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) and first-degree promoting contraband.