Pikeville Police arrested a Floyd County man on several charges last week after an incident in which he allegedly attempted to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of items from a local store.
According to an arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Patrick Coleman, on July 14, the PPD received a call from managers of the Food City store on Cassidy Boulevard reporting that a male subject had put several items inside a shopping cart and crossed all points of sale. While the managers were attempting to make contact with the male, the citation said, the man became very combative and began cursing at them.
Upon arrival, Coleman wrote, he located the male, later identified as Christopher Hamilton, 41, of Ky. 979, Teaberry.
Hamilton, the citation said, was very irate and cursing, stating, “I am not going back to jail.”
Hamilton, the citation said, had several outstanding warrants and appeared intoxicated.
Upon further investigation, Coleman wrote, it was determined that there were $1,328.97 worth of items in the shopping cart. Hamilton, the citation said, had crossed all points of sale and was attempting to exit through a side door.
Hamilton, Coleman wrote, was also found to be in possession of a glass pipe which contained a burnt brown residue.
According to a second arrest citation, written by PPD Officer Brandon Martin, while Hamilton was being arrested, he was asked if had a vehicle in the parking lot or anyone with him that would like to know he was going to jail.
Hamilton stated, the citation said, that his girlfriend dropped him off, “probably saw” the officers and left.
After nearly two hours, the citation said, a Food City manager called dispatch and asked that an officer meet him in the parking lot, informing them he had found the vehicle in which Hamilton had arrived. The vehicle, the manager said, had a large dog inside with the windows up and the car not running.
Upon arrival, Martin wrote, he found the dog appeared weak and used an unlock kit to open the door and get the dog out.
While on scene, Martin wrote, Hamilton’s girlfriend approached the vehicle, telling officers that Hamilton had dropped her off at Walmart and she had waited for him outside before pushing her cart over to the Food City looking for him. The citation said Hamilton’s girlfriend said she had seen the officers around the vehicle and approached. The dog, the citation said, belonged to the girlfriend.
Hamilton was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges including theft, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police, public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear in court, second-degree cruelty to animals and possession of marijuana.