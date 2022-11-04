PPD: Stolen ambulance recovered; arrest made

A stolen ambulance was recovered and a Pike County man was arrested after a Nov. 4 incident.
According to Pikeville Police, a STAT ambulance parked at the Emergency Room entrance at Pikeville Medical Center was stolen just before 9 a.m. Nov. 4.
According to PPD, Steven Reynolds, 35, of Big Hackneys Creek, Mouthcard, was waiting for a van from Sandy Valley Transportation and, according to police, apparently got tired of waiting and took the ambulance.
Police report that Reynolds traveled U.S. 460 to the Lick Creek area of the county where the school resource officer assigned to East Ridge High School by the Pike County Sheriff’s office and a Kentucky State Police trooper spotted the ambulance and pulled it over without incident.
Reynolds was taken into custody and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and charged with auto theft and drug charges.
No injuries were sustained, and police say there was no pursuit involved.
Officers also report that there was no damage to the ambulance and it has been returned to the company.