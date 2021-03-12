A Pike duo was arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after Pikeville Police said they found them in possession of quantities of methamphetamine and heroin while officers were investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck.
According to court documents, on March 9, PPD officers Colby Hobson and Brandon Martin were dispatched to the Double-Kwik gas station on South Mayo Trail in reference to a report that a stolen U-Haul was located in the parking lot.
Upon arrival, the citation said, Martin, who arrived first, found a woman, later identified as Lena Nicole Bevins, 34, of Ky. 610 West, Jonancy, sitting in the driver’s seat of the U-Haul truck, and saw a male subject, later identified as Alvin Derek Damron, 38, of Jonancy Lane, Virgie, walking to get in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Hobson wrote that when he arrived on scene, Bevins and Damron denied knowing anything about the U-Haul being stolen and said the vehicle was rented in another person’s name.
Hobson placed Damron under arrest and Officer Amanda Lowe placed Bevins under arrest, both on public intoxication charges, the citation said.
While searching the passenger compartment of the U-Haul, the citation said, Hobson located a set of digital scales, as well as a large bag containing several small Ziploc baggies in between the driver’s and passenger’s seat.
Also, Hobson wrote, he located a box which contained a Ziploc bag which held a crystal-like substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine, as well as a Ziploc bag which contained a white/gray substance believed to be heroin.
Both Bevins and Damron were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of public intoxication, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).
The arrest is the duo’s second this year on drug charges.
According to court documents, Bevins and Damron were arrested in January after, police said, they were found to be in the parking lot of Shelby Valley High School in possession of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.
