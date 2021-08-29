A Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in the early morning hours of Aug. 26 after a Pikeville Police officer on routine patrol noted suspicious activity at the soccer field off Billips Drive.
According to court documents, while conducting routine patrol, Officer Colby Hobson noted two vehicles parked together in the soccer field parking lot. Hobson wrote that he made contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, Shawn Hunt, 43, of Bean Station, Tennessee. while the second vehicle exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed.
Hobson wrote that he and Officer Austin Kranzman obtained consent to search Hunt’s vehicle. During the subsequent search, the citation said, the officers found a large quantity of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as quantities of what is believed to be fentanyl and cocaine. A total of $445 in cash was found on Hunt’s person, as well, the citation said.
Hunt was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), as well as traffic charges.