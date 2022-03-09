A Virginia man was arrested on several charges March 3 after the Pikeville Police Department made a traffic stop during which officers allegedly found a large quantity of methamphetamine and other evidence of drug trafficking.
According to an arrest citation, on March 3, Pikeville Police Officer Patrick Coleman conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML430, the registration plate on which had been reported stolen.
Coleman wrote that, as he approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as Shawn David Justus, 34, of Old Lesters Fork Road, Grundy, Virginia, appeared to be extremely nervous, moving around in the driver’s seat.
Both Justus and a female passenger were instructed to put their hands on the dashboard of the vehicle and Justus refused, the citation said.
Coleman wrote that he asked Justus to step out of the vehicle, at which time Justus stated, “Sir, you can search me, I don’t have anything on me.” Coleman wrote that, during the search of Justus, he found a large amount of cash.
Coleman wrote that he asked Justus if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, to which he responded, “I’m not going to lie to you, yes there is and you can search.”
While searching the vehicle, Coleman wrote, he located a cigarette container which had a crystal-like substance in individual baggies. In addition, Coleman wrote, he found two sets of scales in working condition.
Justus was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second or greater offense), theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, fugitive from another state and traffic charges.