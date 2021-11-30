A Belfry man was arrested on several charges over the weekend after police said he was found to be trafficking in controlled substances, then allegedly attempted to bring drugs into the Pike County Detention Center.
According to an arrest citation, on Nov. 26, PPD officers Austin Kranzman and Patrick Coleman conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Dodge Dakota in reference to numerous traffic violations and in reference to the vehicle being identified as having fled a suspected theft at the Tractor Supply Company store on Lee Avenue.
Kranzman wrote in the arrest citation that he found the passenger, later identified as Kevin Gillman, 59, of Gillman Branch, appeared intoxicated and was “a danger to himself or others given his state.”
While conducting the arrest, Kranzman wrote, officers found a total of 31 buprenorphine and naloxone strips in Gillman’s wallet. In addition, the citation said, officers found a used hypodermic needle on top of Gillman’s hair under the hood of his sweatshirt. Kranzman wrote that officers also found a glasses case containing a total of 10 used hypodermic needles, both capped and uncapped, as well as a set of working digital scales.
According to court documents, while Gillman was in the back of Kranzman’s cruiser, the officer asked if he had any drugs, weapons or contraband on his person, to which Gillman answered that he did not.
However, the citation said, while being booked into the Pike County Detention Center, officers found a plastic bag in Gillman’s pants which contained two bags of a white/brown grainy substance believed to be heroin. In addition, the citation said, officers also found nine clonazepam pills.
Gillman was lodged in the jail on charges of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.