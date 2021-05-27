Pikeville Police reported last week that a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Pike County woman on several charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine.
According to the arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Nicholas Taylor, on May 20, he observed a 2002 Jeep Liberty being driven on South Bypass Road without any registration plate.
Taylor wrote that he stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Linda Gail Wolford, 51, of Ky. 194 East, Majestic, who appeared very nervous.
Wolford, Taylor wrote, gave permission for the officer to search her vehicle and purse.
During the search, Taylor wrote, he found prescription drugs, as well as various quantities of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, plastic baggies, a set of scales and a denomination of cash consistent with trafficking.
Wolford was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and traffic charges.