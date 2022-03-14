PPD: Train collided with DUI driver’s vehicle

A Pikeville man was arrested recently after, Pikeville Police said, he pulled his vehicle onto a set of railroad tracks and got out before the vehicle was hit by a train.
According to court documents, at approximately 9 p.m March 13, Pikeville Police Officer Austin Kranzman was dispatched to the railroad intersection on Island Creek Road in reference to a vehicle that was stuck on the tracks.
Upon arrival, Kranzman wrote, he found the vehicle — a 2016 Hyundai Sonata — positioned in such a way that suggested the driver, identified as Bruce Begley, 34, of Left Fork of Island Creek, had made a right-hand turn onto the railroad tracks as if it were a roadway. Kranzman, the citation said, observed Begley outside the vehicle upon arrival.
Begley, the citation said, began to act in a zoned-out and jittery manner and had dilated pupils which showed no reaction to light. Begley, the officer wrote, was acting oblivious to his surroundings and situation and, when asked what happened, would only respond, “14 Sonata, 14 Sonata, 14 Sonata.”
When asked if he had been drinking or was on medication, Kranzman wrote, Begley would only respond, “1,2,1,2.”
The citation said it took Begley two minutes to remove his driver’s license from his wallet.
Kanzman wrote that he moved Begley to a safer spot to perform field sobriety tests, when the railroad intersection began to alarm, warning of an oncoming train.
Officers were able to remove everyone to a safe location, the citation said, before a CSX train made impact with the front of the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident, Kranzman said.
Due to noncompliance and a high level of intoxication, Kranzman wrote, he was unable to perform field sobriety tests on Begley.
Begley was placed under arrest, the citation said, and officers searching his vehicle found an empty fifth of Fireball whiskey and an empty pint of Jagermeister on the passenger floorboard.
Begley was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-offense DUI and unauthorized disruption/delaying/prevention of the operation of railroad vehicles on a track.