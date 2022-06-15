PPD: VA man stole truck, nearly hit police in pursuit which ended in Coal Run

A Virginia man was arrested June 15 after he allegedly stole a truck, then led police on a chase, nearly striking several officers’ vehicles during the course of the chase.
The chase, court documents said, ended in Coal Run, where a large section of the highway was shut down as police investigated.
According to the arrest citation by Pikeville Police Det. Bruce Collins, at approximately 10:46 a.m., the agency received a call that a male subject, later identified as James Alvin Rife, 51, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, had stolen a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from a business in Pikeville.
The citation said officers located the vehicle on Hambley Boulevard and Rife fled, leading officers through Hurricane Creek and then southbound on U.S. 23, where the chase ultimately ended in Coal Run.
During the course of the chase, the citation said, Rife nearly hit four officers’ vehicles.
Rife was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI (aggravating circumstances), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, theft, third-degree criminal mischief and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
