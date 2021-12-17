A Pike County man wanted for allegedly absconding from probation was arrested recently after allegedly fleeing from Pikeville Police officers both in a vehicle and on foot.
According to an arrest citation, on Dec. 15, Pikeville Police Officer Daniel Fields observed a 1998 Volvo S70 on U.S. 23 near the Hatfield McCoy Lodge, the driver of which was having trouble maintaining lane position. The vehicle, Fields wrote, crossed the center line numerous times and the officer saw the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
Fields attempted to stop the vehicle by activating his overhead emergency lights, but the driver, later identified as Oliver Slone Jr., 29, of Road Fork, Pikeville, failed to stop and continued driving southbound on U.S. 23. Slone, the citation said, led officers on a pursuit which reached speeds as high as 85 mph.
Eventually, the citation said, Slone turned off U.S. 23 and onto Sookeys Creek Road, then drove on to Road Fork of Island Creek where Slone pulled off the roadway and into the driveway of a residence.
The vehicle, the citation said, came to a rolling stop and Slone opened the door and fled.
Fields wrote that he chased Slone on foot, and Slone refused to stop. Fields wrote that he used his Taser, at which time Slone fell onto the roadway and was placed under arrest.
Slone, the citation said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and admitted to the officer he had used “meth” and the prescription drug Klonopin earlier.
It was later discovered that Slone was wanted by the Kentucky Probation and Parole office for absconding from probation related to a conviction on a charge of meth possession.
Slone was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, failure to pay fines, violating probation and traffic charges.