Most businesses and government agencies will be open on Monday, Feb. 21, which is observed as Presidents’ Day, while others are closed:
• Pikeville City Hall will be open on Feb. 21.
• Coal Run City Hall will be open on Feb. 21.
• Elkhorn City City Hall will be closed on Feb. 21
• Pike County Judicial Center and Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be open on Feb. 21.
• Pike County Clerk’s office will be open on Feb. 21.
• Pike County Courthouse will be open on Feb. 21.
• The United States Postal Services offices will be closed on Feb. 21, and there will be no mail delivery on that day.
• Pike County Libraries will be open on Feb. 21.
• Solid Waste will have normal pickup on Feb. 21.