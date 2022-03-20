Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones signed a proclamation during the March 15 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting proclaiming the month of April 2022 as PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in a Desirable Environment) Spring Cleanup month in Pike County.
According to the proclamation, this is an opportunity for citizens to demonstrate personal responsibility by volunteering to pick up litter around their property and along roadsides.
“One of the things when I came into office that I wanted to do is to focus on cleaning up this county,” Jones said. “Every creek and every holler in the county is completely covered with litter.
“We have had so many illegal dumps and we’re spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a year on litter and cleaning up dumps,” Jones explained. “For example, 225 bags of garbage were picked up on Blackberry Creek alone, from the top of Hardy Mountain down Blackberry creek and there’s no excuse for that.”
Jones said it is not just a local impact issue.
“When we try to get people to invest in Pike County and when they come here all they see is the creeks and streams filled up with garbage, that’s not a good reflection on this region,” Jones said. “Our children deserve better and our grandchildren deserve better because we live in one of the most beautiful places in America.”
Several cleanup events will be held throughout the county during the month.