After 36 years in education, Robert Jones, principal of Pikeville Elementary School has decided to retire. Even though he knows it’s time to retire, he says it will still be bittersweet.
“The closer I get to that date, and truly I’m dreading that date,” said Jones, “I’m looking forward to it. I have made memories that will last for a lifetime. I’m sad because the kids have been part of my life for 36 years and without a doubt, I will miss them most of all.”
Jones began teaching and coaching sports at Johnson Central High School, where he worked for 15 years. Next, he served as principal at the R.W. Castle Elementary School in Johnson County for six years. For the last 15 years, he has served as principal of Pikeville Elementary School.
“I have been blessed with the opportunity to watch the students grow, watch them walk across one graduation stage then another,” he said.
Jones said that elementary school is the place in a child’s learning career that determines his/her academic success, and where children learn to become critical thinkers.
Jones said he is proud of Pikeville Elementary’s ongoing academic success.
“Pikeville Elementary School’s Academic Team has always had success competing on so many levels, with at least 10 Regional Academic Championships in a row,” he said. “When it comes to testing, we always have high test scores, thanks to our teachers and our hard-working students. So, there is much to be proud of.”
A principal oversees all school operations, and he said he believes it’s important to have a good working relationship with all staff members to provide a safe and productive learning environment for students and Jones said he has had those things at Pikeville Elementary since his time there and he is thankful.
‘When I came to work here, I didn’t have anything to build or fix. The school already had a great reputation,” he said. “I have been blessed the entire time I have been here. The best staff I have ever worked with is right here in this building,” Jones said. “As time went by, I hired a lot of our staff over the course of 15 years, and I have seen them grow as teachers and staff members. We have grown together.
“There are times when we over-use the descriptive words ‘above and beyond, he said”. “But I feel quite comfortable using those words to describe our teachers,” Jones said. “They are top-notch educators who put in the extra effort and time if it calls for it, everybody here truly cares for the students and their needs.”
Dealing with children is a difference experience every day, he said.
“One may never know when a child might come into the office needing to talk,” Jones said. “A positive voice spoken into a child’s head can help guide them in understanding the right and wrong way to approach life issues and other people.
“One thing I believe in and that I want to leave with the kids is, in a world that is open to you to be anything you choose, don’t forget to always be a nice person,” Jones said.
Jones said his family is excited that he is retiring. “My family already has a couple years’ worth of projects lined up for me, so I will definitely be looking for a job soon,” Jones said, smiling.
“I plan to work, keeping myself busy doing something completely out of this field. I have chosen not to serve in education anymore,” he said. “I feel I could never better myself, because this is the best place I could ever be”.
Above all Jones said, there are some special people and entities that have supported him during his principalship at the Pikeville Elementary School and he is grateful for all they do for the Pikeville Elementary School District.
“If I could offer any thanks at all to anyone over the duration of my career at Pikeville Elementary School, I would like to thank this community,” Jones said. “I think we take for granted our local media, our first responders, and our community leaders that care for our schools. I truly value our parents, staff, and our school district; I appreciate them all.”