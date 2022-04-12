Prosecutors said a relatively new process — criminal mediation — helped reach a resolution in a reckless homicide case which saw a Pike man sentenced to a five-year probated sentence related to an accidental shooting in 2020.
Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman accepted the recommendation reached through the mediation process on April 8 and sentenced Daryl Adkins, 54, of Rocky Road, Pikeville, to five years of probation, as well as 90 days on home incarceration, related to the August 2020 shooting death of Michael Slone.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Smith said the incident which led to Slone’s death was “absolutely accidental” and occurred as the men were “defending” a piece of property from a string of burglaries. At some point during the night, Adkins fired a gun and the bullet struck and killed Slone.
Smith said this is the second time the office has gone through criminal mediation in a case.
“Usually the most appropriate cases are going to be these lower-class homicides that involve some unintentional death,” he said. “It gives the family the chance to hear all the evidence and be a part of the process.”
The process, he said, also brings all parties to the table.
“You start out with the victim’s family, us, the mediator, who is always a former judge and the defense attorney and the defendant,” Smith said. “You start out in the same room and then you break off into separate rooms to negotiate.”
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said the involvement of the families in the process is important.