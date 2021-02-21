The Pike County Fiscal Court received an update on the condition of the Pikeville Senior Citizens center building during the court’s Feb. 16 meeting.
The center has been closed for nearly a year, not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but for structural and subsidence problems discovered by officials that caused the building to become too dangerous for seniors to use.
During the Oct. 20 fiscal court meeting, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones summarized the geo-technical study which indicated that the building had been built on sandy fill material and a storm sewer ran under the building.
The building was built in 1993 and, in 2003, the building settled some and more than $80,000 was spent on repairing the building but the problem returned.
During the Feb. 16 fiscal court meeting, Tim Campoy with Environmental Designs Consultants updated the court on the discussions he has had with six different contractors about the building.
“The most complete estimate to repair the issue is just under $400,000,” Campoy said. “There are some others out there but this is the most complete to date.”
“So it's fair to say that the work that was done in ’03 to try to stabilize the building failed,” Jones asked.
“It would appear so,” Campoy said.
Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman, who has been involved in the project with Campoy said just to try to repair the current structure with no real guarantee that it would work or for how long it may last, could cost up to $750,000.
“It could go up that high,” Hickman said. “You’re getting out of range where it's even worth trying to repair it.”
“I think we need to schedule a meeting with Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter and Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick,” Jones said. “Because this center serves the city of Pikeville and they do help to financially support the Pikeville Senior Citizens center.
“We’ll have to turn to the city to get some help to find an alternate location for the building,” Jones said. “The Pikeville center has the largest attendance and if we don’t have that then that would affect the amount of money we’re getting from the federal government for the program. It’s not a question of is there going to be a center in Pikeville, it's just a matter of how we can do it and where we’re going to do it.”
A meeting date between the county and the city has not been set as of presstime.
