March 18 was National Public Defender Day which marked the anniversary of the Gideon vs. Wainwright U.S. Supreme Court case that established that it is a constitutional right under the U.S. Constitution due process clause for anyone charged with a crime for which they would lose their liberty that they have a constitutional right to counsel whether they can afford counsel or not.
Garland Arnett, directing attorney of the Pikeville office for the Department of Public Advocacy, hosted an open house in celebration of the event.
“The public defender system didn’t start until 50 years ago in Kentucky as a unified system,” Arnett explained. “And that is what we are celebrating, the 50th anniversary of the Department of Public Advocacy.”
Arnett said the caseload for the four public defenders and one regional manager in the Pikeville office is extremely heavy.
“The Pikeville office actually has the second highest caseload per attorney in the state and our case loads far exceed the American Bar Association (ABA) recommendations,” Arnett said. “Our average in the Pikeville office is around 500 cases per attorney per year which is down from the 700 case average but far exceeds the ABA recommended 100-150 cases per attorney.”
Arnett said that every Public Advocacy field office celebrated the 50th anniversary with events.