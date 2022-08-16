Pike County motorists have raised questions and concerns about the safety expansion and asphalt resurfacing project taking place at the U.S. 23/119 intersection at Cassady Boulevard.
The project, according to a statement from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 12, began on Aug. 8 and has been in the works for over a year.
Despite the lengthy planning for the project, residents are still concerned with the timing of the work taking place. The construction began just days before school started and only two weeks after historic flooding washed out roads, hollows and bridges throughout the county.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Pikeville Section Engineer Vincent Hayes, P.E., said the project had been set to start in July, which would have avoided back-to-school traffic, but the contractor was still waiting for materials to arrive and couldn’t begin at that time. This was likely due to ongoing supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a safety improvement project that comes from FHWA (Federal Highway Administration),” Hayes said. “It’s been in the works for a couple of years, the designing and securing funding for it. (It) just so happens now is when we get to start.”
Hayes also said the KYTC District 12 is working to secure funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to address the bridges and roadways that were affected by the floods.
“All those washouts will be addressed,” said Hayes. “FEMA is still evaluating. It takes time to get that money; We don’t have it in our district budget.”
He said road crews are ready to begin repairs once FEMA concludes their inspections and evaluations and when the funding is released.
Hayes said the project at Cassady Boulevard is federally funded by the FHWA. He said the money for the project, being done by Mountain Enterprises at a cost of $386,000, according to KYTC documents, did not come from the state budget.
Funding aside, Pike residents have raised questions about the need for such a project in the first place. In the past 10 years, only one fatality has been reported to have happened at the intersection, according to the Kentucky Collision Analysis System on the Kentucky State Police website.
Hayes said that, even considering the single fatality reported, this project is critical to the safety of the public.
On average, Hayes said, approximately 35,000 to 37,000 vehicles travel through the intersection daily. During rush hour traffic, he said motorists in the northbound lanes are pulling up onto the raised median at the left turn lanes to pull into the plaza. This causes traffic to back up, creating potential hazardous conditions for drivers. Hayes said extending the turn lanes will give the public a safe place to be off the main travel way, which will help with through-traffic as well as the traffic attempting to turn left into the plaza.
“This project is critical to the safety of the intersection and the capacity of the intersection,” he said.
Safety has become a major cause for concern at the intersection since construction began. The Pikeville Police Department reported to its Facebook page Aug. 11, just three days into the construction work, that they had worked nearly 20 collisions in the area. The police cited operator inattention or distractions as the cause of the majority of the collisions.
Hayes said if drivers will allow themselves an extra 8-10 minutes on their drive time, there shouldn’t be any problems.
Hayes said the KYTC District 12 has followed all the proper safety procedures.
The proper signage is in place, according to Hayes, and the barrels and cones are all “to specification.” The media outlets were alerted about the work prior to the beginning operations and alerts were posted to social media.
“Everyone stay alert and allow yourself extra time and be aware of your surroundings when going through construction,” said Hayes. “I hope the public just bears with us through this time and we get done without any incidents or injuries.”
Pike residents have also raised concerns about the condition of the county roads prior to the flooding and the lack of attention they’ve received.
Several county roads have been in dire need of repair for months, or even years, in some areas.
Hayes said the KYTC District 12 is aware of these problems and they have attempted to acquire the necessary funding to begin repairs for years.
According to Hayes, the cabinet has to go by a ranking system from the central office in Frankfort. The local districts may recommend which roads they believe need attention. However, it is the central office that ultimately decides where the work goes. Each year, the central office sends drivers to assess the roads using a scoring formula. From there, they decide which roads will receive funding for work.
Hayes said that, in previous years, it was left up to the local districts, which worked out much better.
Although the project at Cassady Boulevard has brought issues and concerns along with it, Hayes said he is confident it will be worth it all in the end.
“It will be safer for the public,” he said. “Safer for the traveling public going through northbound and also those that are turning into the plaza.”
According to KYTC, work is expected to take place over the next four to five weeks. They advise motorists to expect delays and use caution.