Born and raised in the rolling hills of Eastern Kentucky, Beth Pugh learned early on that nothing compares to a home cooked meal, front porch sitting, and Sunday morning church services. Through a random ICQ chat, she met her husband and they’ve been embracing those family traditions for years. Now, she hopes to share those same traditions with her son and her readers.
She has seen God turn her greatest grief into indescribable joy and tells everyone she meets about the goodness of the Father — sometimes multiples times in one sitting if there’s coffee and donuts involved. She has been published by The Good Men Project, Scary Mommy, Sasee, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Lexington Herald-Leader and On Parenting at The Washington Post. When she isn’t writing, you’ll find her jamming out in the parent pick-up line, reading on the couch, or cheering for the Chicago Cubs just like her daddy taught her to do. Sometimes, her characters do those things, too.
Beth will be signing her new book, The Valentine Proposal, at the Pike County Public Library from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 — just in time for Valentine’s Day. Stop by and pick up of copy of her new book for your Valentine this year. The public is invited to attend the signing at 126 Lee Avenue in Pikeville.