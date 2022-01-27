The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to cause problems for the Pike County Fiscal Court.
The Jan. 18 court meeting was slightly delayed beginning to connect Commissioner Jason Tackett who had to attend remotely due to being quarantined.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said seven solid waste employees were out due to testing positive for COVID or having been exposed to the virus.
Jones also said some Pike County public health employees were also out due to either testing positive or being exposed to the virus.
After commissioner Tackett was remotely hooked up, the meeting proceeded on to discussion of the quandary over the Pikeville Senior Citizens center.
As was discussed during a special called fiscal court meeting January 11, REB Architects was the only respondent to complete the scope of work specified in the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for renovations at the proposed new senior citizens location at Bob Amos Park.
“One of the things that needs to be done is, obviously the fiscal court is going to have to help the senior citizens board with the cost of the renovations,” Jones said. “We need to have the fiscal court involved in every aspect of the project, especially the cost side of it so we know not only what the estimate is going to be to construct it but what the fees are for the architect.”
Officials close to the project have said there will be a lot of renovation and demolition work that will have to be done in order to get the proposed building up to code so it can prepare meals, etc.
Other issues with the building, that was leased to the county by the City of Pikeville to specifically house the senior citizens center after the current location was closed due to subsidence making it inhabitable, was the lack of a sprinkler system, doors not being fire rated, the kitchen is too small, bathrooms too small and not handicapped equipped and there’s no handicapped ramp.
Additional issues include the fact that a lot of concrete will have to be busted up to allow relocation of utilities for the addition to be built.
All of this, along with the current price of materials and the manpower shortage, the cost of the project could far exceed the expected costs initially thought.
“It may not be possible economically to do that building,” Jones said, adding if the cost is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, the court may have to look for another facility.
It was finally decided to allow REB Architects to complete the work specified in the RFQ so the county can get a more accurate estimation of the total cost of the project before making any further determination.
“We have got to have a senior citizens center in Pikeville,” Jones said. “It’s so important to the program but the location may have to change, but we’ll see what the RFQ comes back as.”