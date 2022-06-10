A Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic is planned for Aug. 26-28 at East Ridge High School.
The clinic is co-sponsored by the Elkhorn City Area Heritage council and Aetna Insurance.
According to Emalene Lee, treasurer of the heritage council, the clinic needs volunteers.
“In the past, the University of Kentucky would provide dentists and dental hygienists for the clinic but could not this year,” Lee said. “So, we are looking for local dentists to fill the need.”
Lee explained that the University of Pikeville school of optometry will be providing eye care and Pikeville Medical Center will be providing medical services.
“We’re so pleased and appreciative with the services being provided by UPike and PMC,” Lee said. “The types of services provided by PMC will be announced soon.”
RAM will be setting up the clinic in the ERHS gymnasium on August 26 with patients being seen August 27 and 28.
“What we are needing most are volunteers,” Lee said. “We need people to man the parking lot and to help with setting up.”
According to RAM criteria, the parking lot must be manned 24 hours a day Friday and Saturday of the event.
“We are very appreciative of area churches who are providing food for the clinic workers and for the volunteers,” Lee said. “We do need donations of water to be given out.”
Lee said the parking lot will open around 6 p.m., Friday, August 26.
“Cars will be numbered as they come in,” Lee explained. “Then early Saturday morning around 3 a.m., tickets will be distributed to patients and the patients will then sign up for the type of care they want to receive.”
Due to COVID concerns, patients must remain in their vehicles as there will be no waiting area inside.
The clinic will see patients from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 and again from 6 a.m. to noon on Aug. 28.
“People will have to comply with COVID precautions such as wearing masks and hand sanitizer will be available,” Lee said. “The main thing right now is for people to go to the RAM website and sign up to be a volunteer.”
If you want to volunteer for the Lick Creek 2022 RAM clinic, you may call, (865) 579-1530, or go to, www.ramsua.org, and click on volunteer and complete the application.
The clinic and services are free to the public. However, the Heritage council has to pay for these services.
According to RAM, at least $20,000 is needed to be able to provide the services.
Monetary donations may be made to the Heritage council.
Make checks payable to: Elkhorn City Heritage Council and mark it for RAM and mail to: Elkhorn City Area heritage Council, P.O. Box 1332, Elkhorn City, KY. 41522.