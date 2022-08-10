The City of Pikeville is extending an invitation to people with hiking experience to trek the new 5-mile trail system at Bob Amos Park.
The Real McCoy Trail will officially open to the public Aug. 22, weather permitting. But for now, Director of Outdoor Tourism at the Appalachian Wireless Arena PJ Collins said the trail is open to experienced hikers.
“We are excited for the new trail, and I have definitely put in the hours and weeks working to clear it,” Collins said. “I thought it would be a good idea to invite experienced hikers to try it out and people on the trail would trample down any vegetation that might grow between now and opening time.”
The Real McCoy Trail is a looped system with two trailhead access points and is approximately five miles in length. One access point is located at the multi-use trailhead and the other access point is on the right just before the Overlook Events Center. (There are signs and trail markers).
Collins said future hikers should know the trail does have a strenuous overall rating while some stretches are classified as easiest.
“While certain stretches and sections are rated strenuous, easy, or highly strenuous and all in between, it is to be noted that the trail is cleared of debris,” Collins said. “It takes a good three to four hours to hike the trail completely and good hiking boots and bottled water is advised.”
Pikeville City Commission member Allison Powers recently hiked the new trail system.
“I had been looking forward to hiking the new Real McCoy Trail and it did not disappoint,” she said. “It was beautiful, challenging and a great way to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. The trail showcases the beauty of the mountains right in downtown Pikeville.”
Preliminary mapping and scouting for the exact location and construction of the trail system began March 21. Collins said five different property owners granted easements in order for the trail system to continue construction.
“The City of Pikeville is grateful to the property owners for allowing us passage across their property,” Collins said. “We appreciate them, and we are glad the property owners are interested in the growth of our city. The Real McCoy Trail will contribute to tourism, promote restaurants and local shopping.”
The Wild One fire crew helped Collins work on clearing the trail the week after mapping and zoning. After that, he took on the effort by himself. He wanted the trail system complete by fall. Collins said he worked on the trail system or signage every day.
“I had the privilege of naming the trail the Real McCoy, I just thought it was fitting,” Collins said. “I didn’t mind working on the trail solo and I am not complaining. Clearing the trail has been a labor of love; putting my environmental degree to work. I love being out in the woods because I am an outdoor enthusiast.”
For more information, contact Collins at, (606) 794-9911, or, patrick@appwirelessarena.com