A Pike County man was indicted last week on a charge of reckless homicide in connection with a fatal shooting in August.
According to the indictment, handed down March 31 by a Pike grand jury, on Aug. 28, Daryl Adkins, 53, of Rocky Road, Pikeville, shot Michael Slone, causing his death.
The incident, according to Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Smith, occurred after a string of burglaries in the area.
“They kind of set up with the intention that they were going to defend this property together,” Smith said.
At a point during the defense of that property, according to Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, Adkins fired a gun and the bullet struck and killed Slone.
The reckless homicide charge is a class D felony which carries a prison sentence of between one to five years, if Adkins is convicted.
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury included:
• Jason Belcher, 44, of McCarty Lane, Ashcamp, on charges of second-degree assault.
• Douglas M. Belcher, 55, of Ky. 610 West, Jenkins, on a charge of cultivating marijuana (more than 5 pounds).
• Karrie Jenkins, 38, of Forest Hills Road, Forest Hills, on charges of trafficking in marijuana (while in possession of a handgun), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and second-degree wanton endangerment.
• Alexander Fields, 24, and Christian Crum, 25, both of South Elm Street, Pikeville, on charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brent Branham, 32, of Fishtrap Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Kendra Gooslin, 28, of Tug Fork Drive, Belfry, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI and a traffic charge.
• Terry Wayne Keene, 35, of Kendrick Road, Shelbiana, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.
• Randy Stiltner, 56, of Elkhorn Creek Road, Ashcamp, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kelli Kilgore, 24, of Long Fork Road, Virgie, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Robert D. Sykes, 51, of Red Creek Road, Pikeville, and Megan Akers, 26, of Kendrick Fork, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sykes was also indicted on charges of DUI, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Jeremy Taylor, 40, of North Front Street, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Christopher Allen, 23, of Road Creek Road, Pikeville, Tristan Blair, 24, of Daniels Creek, Regina, Charle Blankenship, 25, of Right Fork of Brushy, Varney, Rachel Hopkins, 31, of South River Road, Mouthcard, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hopkins was also indicted on a charge of DUI.
• Zachary Conn, 18, of Elisha Fork, Pikeville, on five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and 23 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
• Stephen D. Ramey, 29, of Left Fork of Rockhouse Creek, Rockhouse, on five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and four counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
• Roger Anthony Davis III, 42, of Culler Hollow, Aflex, on charges of theft and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Charles Morrison, 27, of Williamson Drive, Huddy, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Charles Jacob Bartley, 27, of Arrowhead Estates, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
• Kayla Hopson, 23, of Iris Alley, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandon I. Young, 46, of Greasy Creek, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
• Charles Branham, 32, of Robinson Alley, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree burglary and theft.
• Stevie Clark, 58, of Beech Street, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree strangulation, harassment and resisting arrest.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
