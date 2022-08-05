Pike and surrounding counties continue with recovery efforts following the devastating floods that struck the area late last month.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened a mobile registration center at the Dorton turnoff from U.S. 23 South.
Hours for the center will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Flood survivors can go to the center to get help applying for FEMA assistance.
People can apply online as well at disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.
Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson said that, even with all of the destruction in the county, we are blessed.
“We are very blessed that we have, at this point in time, no
fatalities and no major injuries,” Jackson said. “The areas we received damage in it was extensive and it was major.”
Jackson said that, even though FEMA has set up a mobile registration center, they are looking for a larger building.
“We are looking to get a brick and mortar location set up so we will be able to have a one stop location where nearly 30 agencies can set up in to offer assistance from getting drivers licenses, registration, birth certificates reissued among other services,” Jackson said. “Many people lost all of their important documents and once we can find a location to house all of these agencies, it will help the flood victims tremendously.”
While the government response continues, nonprofit and other organizations have stepped up to help the flood victims.
Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) held a telethon Aug. 3 which resulted in more than $100,000 raised with more donations coming in.
In addition to the telethon, PMC is also collecting items to give to victims of the massive flooding event.
Governor Andy Beshear was in Pike County Aug. 2 and visited Valley Elementary school which is serving as a distribution center for supplies and water.
“I want to assure everybody that no matter how long it takes, we will be here,” Beshear said. “And remember, it’s okay not to be okay, this has been a devastating event.
“We will get through this,” Beshear said. “We’ll get through this together.”
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones urged people who need water, food or supplies to please call the county emergency operations center at, (606) 432-0210.
“We are here to help,” Jones said. “We have experienced massive damage to the county infrastructure and this will be a long-term recovery effort.”