Despite losing everything she had to the recent catastrophic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky, Lois Tackett is leading the way in recovery and relief efforts.
For 22 years, Tackett has been involved in community service. She owns and operates the Manna from Heaven outreach center at Myra, providing services not only to the citizens of Pike County, but to anyone in need whether they are from the region or out of state.
Every Friday, Tackett said she would host a food program where she gave out food to those in need. If participants were unable to drive to her, she arranged deliveries. She also held giveaways for back-to-school, Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter.
There have never been any requirements to receive services from Manna from Heaven. Tackett said she does not take applications or require proof of income or any other paperwork.
“God didn’t ask me to take applications, so I don’t,” she said. “Just, if you’re in need, come on.”
Tackett has spent the majority of her life giving to the community.
This, however, did not keep the indiscriminate flood waters from robbing her of everything she spent her entire life working for.
“We lost everything that we had,” Tackett said. “And our home.”
They also lost their vehicles along with the four buildings used to run the outreach programs.
But, even in the wake of losing everything, Tackett is still working to help others.
She has reached out to organizations she works with from across Kentucky as well as from out of state to get supplies in and she has been distributing those supplies from the parking lot of her flood ravaged buildings.
Tackett’s main focus right now is getting her buildings cleaned out and up and running again so she can continue to help members of the community and those who were impacted by the flood.
“It’s a blessing (to give),” Tackett said. “When I can’t give to them, it makes me worry because there’s a lot to be taken care of.”
On Saturday, Aug. 13, Tackett hosted a giveaway to help flood victims. Participants received things such as mattresses, food, hygiene items and flood buckets. The flood buckets were full of cleaning supplies, masks, bug spray, laundry detergent and other miscellaneous items.
Tackett said she isn’t going to allow what has happened to prevent her from doing what God called her to do.
“We’ve been here for 22 years and don’t plan on stopping any time soon,” she said. “I always help, I always take care of (people) because I worry about them, too. This is what God sent me to do.”
Manna from Heaven is currently accepting donations to help the flood relief efforts. Items accepted include: furniture, clothing, shoes, non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies and monetary donations.
To make a donation to Manna from Heaven, contact Lois Tackett at, (606) 213-8007.