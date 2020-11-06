In 2000, Pike County voters went to the polls to cast their votes for president and state legislative bodies.
And, as was nearly universal at that time, with a few exceptions, voters cast their votes mainly for the Democratic candidates. Even eventual presidential second-place finisher Al Gore won in Pike County, continuing a trend which had held nearly constant since the county electorate broke with tradition and went with Republican Richard Nixon over Democrat George McGovern in 1972.
However, the 2020 election which finished this week carried with it a sign of the times and a reflection of the county’s changing electoral politics. With no exception, Pike, which is led at all levels of county government by Democrats, went for the Republican candidates in all federal and state offices.
That, according to Republican officials, is reflective of an electorate which believes the Democratic Party no longer represents their beliefs and interests. Democratic officials agree that the party has lost its way with voters such as those in Pike.
Pike voters go big for Republican candidates in 2020
In the 31st Dist. state Senate race between Republican Phillip Wheeler and Democrat Glenn Martin Hammond, Wheeler was victorious, taking 72 percent of the vote in the five counties which now make up the district, making him the first Republican in more than 50 years to win a full term in the seat. Pike County also broke Wheeler’s way, with the Republican receiving nearly 70 percent of the vote.
In the 92nd Dist. state House race between Republican John Blanton and Democrat Ancel Smith, Blanton took 72 percent of the vote over all and 79 percent of the vote in Pike.
In the 93rd Dist. state House race between Republican Norma Kirk McCormick and Democrat Rod Varney, McCormick won 63 percent of the vote between Pike and Martin counties and 54 percent of the vote in Pike County. McCormick becomes the first Republican in more than 20 years to hold the seat.
While Republican William Matt Reynolds was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat Democratic state Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, Pike voters broke for Reynolds, giving him 62 percent of the vote. A strong turnout for Laferty in her home county of Floyd, however, helped push her over the edge and carried her to take nearly 60 percent of the vote.
Federal Republican candidates also pulled in big margins in Pike, including President Donald J. Trump (80 percent), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (73 percent) and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (84 percent).
Republicans say Democrats have lost connection with rural voters
Wheeler said he is grateful and relieved for the election to be over and that he considers his win a personal victory.
“I know a lot of it had to do with the Republican Party, in general, succeeding, but I had a lot of personal mud thrown at me and I was very happy that the electorate saw through that and decided to vote to send me back,” he said. “I kind of took that as a personal affirmation that they’re satisfied with the job I’ve done and think that I represent the values of the district well.”
But, he said, the Democrats across the state appear to have lost big in Tuesday’s election.
“The Democratic Party, in the rural areas of Kentucky, was really just decimated,” he said.
Wheeler said it appears that, after Nov. 3 elections, 30 of the 38 senate seats are now held by Republicans and 75 of the 100 seats in the House are now held by Republicans.
However, he said, holding that supermajority means that the party has an increased sense of responsibility to meet the needs of the people.
“I think that we have been charged with representing the values of the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, especially those in rural areas,” he said. “They want us to protect life, they want us to defend their Second Amendment rights, things they hold dear.”
However, Wheeler said that he is not opposed to all Democratic Party ideas.
“I’m firmly of the opinion, and I’ve told this to the leaders (in Frankfort), that not all the ideas of Democratic Party are bad,” he said. “You have to have a safety net and you have to try to help people. This constant drumbeat of, ‘you have to pull yourself up by your bootstraps’ — well, you have to have boots first.”
But the Democratic Party, he said, no longer understands rural voters, such as those in Pike County, where data shows that Republican Party registration has grown by 76 percent since 2008 and Democratic Party registration has fallen by 18 percent.
Wheeler said the Democratic caucus is almost completely dominated by legislators from Lexington and Louisville.
“I think it also speaks more to the fact that the Democratic Party, especially the national party, but to some degree the state party in Frankfort, really looks down on rural people and doesn’t really show them the respect they should be afforded,” he said. “I think a lot of people with more traditional values, they’re simply not respected in the Democratic Party.
“I think they look down on those people as uneducated, superstitious,” he said.
Wheeler said he also acknowledges Trump’s role in the electoral changes.
“I don’t have a Republican district so much as I have a Trump district,” he said. “The economic populism that the president speaks to and kind of the traditional values, I think that rhetoric and action really speaks to a lot of the local people who feel disrespected and forgotten by the Democrats and, to some degree, Washington in general.”
Republican Party of Kentucky Communications Director Michael Lonergan said that the election was a good one for the state party.
“Last night was a great night for the Republicans in Kentucky,” he said. “Kentucky is only continuing in our direction, for the Republicans. As the Democrat Party seems to drift further and further to the left, voters are abandoning the Democrat Party in droves.
“Pike County is a big part of that trend are we’re proud to see state Rep.-elect Norma Kirk McCormick turn that district red for the first time in nearly two decades,” he said.
Lonergan said Republican candidates are “connecting” with Kentucky voters.
“Republicans, across the state, are running campaigns that are connecting with Kentucky voters and their values,” he said. “Democrats are just drifting further to the left, picking activist candidates.”
Democratic leaders say party has a lot of work to do
Democrat Angie Hatton, who was unchallenged in her race for the 94th Dist. state House seat, said Nov. 5 she doesn’t disagree with those who say her party has lost touch with rural voters.
“I do believe that honestly there is a disconnect between urban and rural voters,” she said. “And, when elections get nationalized to a point, that people hear a certain rhetoric from one side or the other whether it’s from national news or it’s from these flyers. This year, they didn’t even, as far as I can tell, bother to look at anyone’s voting record.”
Trump she said, is a big factor.
“I really think that Donald Trump is able to make rural, lower-income folks feel heard and that’s something that the national Democratic Party has not done,” she said.
“I don’t know if this is personality politics which caused so many people to put party ahead of individuals all the way down the ballot and if it will be different when Trump’s not on the ballot or if this is a permanent change,” she said. “Regardless of who wins the presidential race, Eastern Kentuckians, in my district, are 80 percent pro-Trump. They’re going to be extremely upset with a Biden win and extremely happy with a Trump win and nothing’s going to change their mind for a while.”
Trump, she said, inspires people who typically wouldn’t be involved in politics, to get involved, something she said she believes is reflected in the changes in Pike’s voter registration.
“President Trump can draw folks out to register to vote who never would’ve done it,” she said. “He draws people out who care enough about his message, his persona, his image, everything about him that they will come out to vote for him and they don’t care about any of the other races.”
The Democratic Party, Hatton said, has a lot of work to do to win back areas such as Pike County and a lot of “soul searching” will be going on.
Hatton said she believes the reason she was placed in leadership in Frankfort was to serve as a balance, to serve as the voice of the conservative Democrats who once made up the bulk of the party’s support in areas like Pike County.
Most conservative Democrats, she said, used to win office despite their party by voting conservatively on issues such as abortion and the Second Amendment.
“That didn’t happen for a number of my colleagues and good friends,” she said. “No matter how hard they worked and what good constituent services they provide and how conservatively they voted, they went down in this straight ticket-pulling constituency they’re representing.”
However, Hatton said she pushes back against anyone who would say that those straight ticket voters are “dumb” or lesser in any way.
“Someone just reached them better than my party did,” she said. “I’m not ready to give up on my party. This was my grandfathers’ party and there are still parts of the Democratic platform that I believe are best for rural folks.”
The Affordable Care Act, she said, has had numerous positive impacts, from jobs to giving people access to healthcare services they never had before. She also said the Democratic Party is better on public education, which is important.
Hatton said there will eventually be a change back, but she doesn’t know how long that will take.
“It swung way too far left under the Obama era for most Eastern Kentuckians and there’s going to come a point when it swings too far right ... there will come a point when domination by one party becomes distasteful,” she said.
Going back to work in Frankfort, she said, could become difficult due to the new makeup of the legislature.
“I vote as much with the Republicans as I do against,” she said. “But they don’t need us at all. They have a veto-proof constitutional majority, a supermajority in both houses. They have no need to ask for us for a single vote. I think, to their detriment, they could fail to listen to any opposing views.”
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones, like all elected county-level officials in Pike County, is a Democrat, but said this week that the party continues to take action and espouse beliefs that threaten to alienate him and the other officials.
“We’re as disgusted by the liberal agenda that the national Democrats are pushing as much as anybody,” he said.
Jones pointed out that the Pike County Fiscal Court, all of whom are Democrats, voted to make Pike County a Second Amendment Sanctuary, has been against raising taxes and has been fiscally conservative.
The Democratic Party, he said, has been taken over by “coastal elites who really don’t understand the problems we’re facing.”
“They don’t understand that their energy policies have put so many people out of work,” he said, pointing out that he doesn’t work in the industry, but even his business has been negatively impacted by the downturn of the coal industry.
“This election should be a wake-up call for Democrats in Washington because it seems they couldn’t care less about rural Americans,” he said, pointing out nearly every rural county in the country voted Republican Tuesday. “There are a lot of us who question whether we’ll remain Democrats,” he said. “They’re only going to take so much, myself included ... We feel like the party’s left us.”
