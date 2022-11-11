The “Red Wave” may not have moved as strongly as anticipated nationally, but it certainly swept through the Pike County political landscape Nov. 8.
For the first time, all three county commissioners will be Republicans in what has traditionally been a Democratic Party-controlled body.
All three incumbents were defeated, and a new court will be inaugurated.
Republican Ronald D. Scott defeated Ronnie Robertson for the position of commissioner in District 1.
In District 2, Clinard “Bubby” Adkins defeated Democrat incumbent Jason Tackett and in District 3, incumbent Brian Booth was defeated by Orville Crit Blackburn.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, who was not opposed in the general election, will be the sole Democrat on the court beginning in January.
“I want to congratulate the newly-elected county commissioners,” Jones said. “I’ve spoken with two of them already and looking forward to speaking with the third.”
“I’m looking forward to bringing them in during the transition to observe court meetings and
bringing them up to speed on our trail system project, solid waste department, county finances and various other projects that are underway,” Jones said.
Jones said he invites them to an introductory conference for newly-elected county officials in December in which they can learn about the responsibilities of county officials.
“We have a lot of difficult issues to address when they take office,” Jones said. “So hopefully with a smooth transition they will be able to address those issues.”
Jones commended the outgoing commissioners.
“The current commissioners were great to work with and are outstanding gentlemen,” Jones said. “I respect the decision the voters made on election day.”
The wave didn’t stop with the fiscal court.
Republican Paul Howard Jr. defeated incumbent Kevin P. Keene for the Pike County Attorney seat.
The Pike County Clerk’s office will have a new leader come January 2023.
After serving in the clerk’s office for nearly 20 years, the last eight as clerk, Rhonda Taylor was defeated by Republican Darrell Pugh.
All three constables will be Republicans in January as Jamey Kidd defeated Danny Scott in District 1, Alvin D. Newsome defeated James R. “JR” Damron in
District 2 and in District 3, Gary C. Tomlin had no opposition.
Democrats did hold onto a few seats.
Kevin Hall defeated his Republican challenger Brenda K. Johnson and will replace long time Pike County Coroner Russell Roberts who did not seek re-election.
The Pike County Sheriff’s badge will remain in the hands of Rodney Scott, who defeated his Republican challenger Keith D. Justice.
The keys to the jail will remain in the possession of Pike County Jailer Brian Morris who did not have opposition.
Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) Kevin Auton, a Democrat who won a hotly-contested primary election and appointed to the PVA position to fill out the remainder of Lonnie Osborne’s term after Osborne resigned the office earlier this year, had no Republican opposition and will now serve a full four-year term.
For justice of the peace, Democrat Donnie G. Scaggs had no opposition in District 1. In District 2, Republican Mark S. Brown defeated his opponent Billy Blankenship and in District 3, Republican Gary James Tomlin had no opposition.