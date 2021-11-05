A regional non-profit organization called Resilient Knights is working to provide a place for active service members and veterans where they can find a new purpose as they transition to civilian life.
Thomas Eidschun, who served 28 years in the U.S. Army, and his wife Michelle Eidschun, both of Whitley County, created Resilient Knights as a way to help active service members and veterans in different ways. First, Thomas and Michelle are raising money and working to develop a retreat on their 150-acre property that will be meant for active service members who are in Warrior Transition Units and their caregivers.
“We’re building a wood shop first, and then we have about 40 acres that we need to take down and we’re going to use that wood to build four cabins,” said Michelle, who is the organization’s president. “The crust of this idea came from us doing pottery at Walter Reed (National Military Medical Center) so we believe that it doesn’t matter what kind of art you do, that if you’re working with your hands while surrounded by peers that the walls come down and healing can actually occur.”
The retreat, which is called “The Farm,” is located on the organization’s property near the Daniel Boone National Forest, and it is intended for service members who are struggling with spiritual, physical and psychological injuries associated from trauma, combat or training related injuries, per the organization’s website. “The Farm” will offer peer-to-peer support and activities like art, equine therapies, gardening, sewing, photography, canning, pottery, fishing and drawing, among others. Michelle said there will also be places and opportunities for the service members and their caregivers to gain encouragement and relax.
“We’re looking at creating this retreat to bring them out of the Warrior Transition Units and bring them to Kentucky, help teach them how to do the best transition out that they can and help the caregivers learn how to advocate better for their military members and encourage them,” she said. “We want to give them a week of relaxation, art and give them some downtime because we feel that’s so important for the military member, if the caregiver gets rest and gets encouragement.”
In addition, Resilient Knights offers art events for veterans, which includes sewing specially-designed flannels using old vintage shirts and quilting fabric. The veterans can also create wood boxes, cutlery, hair clips, and other items through woodworking. Many of the products that are made, by both the veterans and Michelle and her husband, are then sold by Resilient Knights, with all proceeds going back into the organization to help more active service members and veterans. They visited Pikeville’s inaugural Appalachian Moonshine, Music and Artisan Makers festival on Oct. 29-30 to sell their products.
For Michelle and her husband, the process of healing from trauma and combat related injuries is personal. In 1993, Thomas’ parachute collapsed during an operation and the hard landing resulted in a loss of consciousness for 30 minutes and a broken neck. Then, Thomas made multiple visits to military treatment facilities for nausea, dizziness and headaches, all following airborne operations.
In 2010, Thomas was hit with an IED in Afghanistan that left him needing surgery. He continued to suffer from headaches, dizziness and memory loss, and Michelle said that he was only receiving temporary help from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center because doctors could not figure out what the problem was with him, though they suspected that it was post-traumatic stress. Meanwhile, Thomas and Michelle took part in a pottery class that was offered by a local art school to patients at the facility. He also focused on his passion for woodworking, and she said she could tell how her husband working with his hands to create art was helping him, in addition to the occupational therapies.
In August 2017, Thomas finally received a diagnosis from Mt. Sinai Hospital, which was that he had an accumulation of tau proteins in the cerebrum and sub cortex, likely caused by previous head trauma such as a broken neck, regular airborne landings and/or the IED blast. In September 2017, Thomas was diagnosed with Pure Autonomic Failure, and he finally retired and settled with Michelle in Whitley County, per the organization’s website.
“It actually gives them a new purpose,” Michelle said. “One of the things that I’ve watched with veterans when they transition is they lose a team and they lose a purpose. So, when you’re creating, your brain is so focused on what it’s doing so those other thoughts just aren’t there.”
Michelle said that, through the experiences that she and her husband have gone through with trying to figure out his diagnosis and help him, she has seen the value of veterans and active service members in doing activities like art and woodworking. She said she believes it is crucial that they have access to those opportunities, in addition to medicine and one-on-one therapy. If veterans had more access to activity opportunities, Michelle said that she believes it could help further reduce the rate of suicides of veterans who leave the military.
Per the U.S. Department for Veterans Affairs, the rate of suicide deaths among U.S. veterans has remained relatively stagnant from 2001 to 2019, with only slight decreases or increases every few years. In 2001, there were 5,989 veteran suicide deaths, and in 2019, that number was 6,261. From 2018 to 2019, there were 399 fewer veteran suicides, and there was a 7.2 percent overall decrease in the age- and sex-adjusted veteran suicide mortality rate.
“We understand that medicine has a place in a lot of individuals’ path, and we understand that one-on-one therapy has a place, but we don’t believe that those two paths are changing the rate of (veteran) suicides,” Michelle said. “We actually believe that this idea of working with your hands surrounded by peers, if done on a larger scale, could affect the number. One of the things that I’ve watched with veterans when they transition is they lose a team and they lose a purpose. So, when you’re creating, your brain is so focused on what it’s doing so those other thoughts just aren’t there.”
To learn more about Resilient Knights or to make a donation, call, (910)703-9264, visit, www.resilientknights.com, or visit the “Resilient Knights” Facebook page. Michelle said that she would appreciate any volunteers or contractors willing to help them with constructing the wood shop, clearing out the 40 acres of forest and building the cabins for the retreat. They work every Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Resilient Knights is currently a Kentucky-based non-profit organization, and it will also be classified as a federal non-profit organization by the end of the year. All volunteer time, as well as donations made, can be considered tax deductible.