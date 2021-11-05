Michelle Eidschun, left, her husband 28-year Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas Eidschun and their daughter Althea Parrish pose at the Resilient Knights booth at Pikeville’s inaugural Appalachian Moonshine, Music and Artisan Makers festival on Oct. 30. At the festival, they sold handmade wooden boxes, wooden cutlery, wooden hair clips, unique flannel shirts and other products at their booth in order to raise money for their organization. All products were made by veterans.