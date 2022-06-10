Registered sex offender sentenced to 10 years in sodomy case

A Pike man who was convicted of sexually abusing a minor while he was already on the state’s sex offender registry was sentenced June 10 to serve the next 10 years in prison for the crime.
Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman followed the recommendation of a jury and sentenced Joshua Hubbard, 40 of Lequire Road, Pinsonfork, to serve five years in prison on a charge of third-degree sodomy and 10 years in prison on a charge of being a persistent felony offender, to run concurrently for a total of 10 years.
The jury found Hubbard guilty in February in connection with the case in which, according to prosecutors, Hubbard molested a 15-year-old boy. Hubbard’s previous conviction, in 2009, was related to crimes he committed against a 14-year-old boy.
Hubbard has been in custody in the Pike County Detention Center since the end of his two-day trial in February and was returned there after sentencing.
Hubbard’s attorney, Tanner Hesterberg, said during the June 10 sentencing hearing that there are plans to file an appeal in the case.
