Pikeville Fifth Annual Tour de Ville bicycle race event will take place Sept. 24.
Bicyclists will depart the Pikeville Farmer’s Market at 8:30 a.m. with options to choose rides between 5 and 20 miles. All of the proceeds go to Pikeville’s TrailTown Project, the main goal of which is to promote the safety and education of cycling in the community.
Pikeville City Commissioner Allison Powers said cycling is a great alternative for anyone who cannot participate in the 5K or 10K.
“I had sustained an injury that kept me from running the way I really wanted to,” Powers said. “I am the kind of person that likes to stay active and keep moving. I saw what Louisville was doing in their city and I thought, ‘If Louisville can, then Pikeville can too.’ The Tour de Ville has been going now for five years and we are thrilled by how much the ride has grown.”
Powers said there are only a couple of rules for those joining the ride.
“The committee, which is made up of myself, Chantella Blackburn, Ronald ‘Radar’ MckInney, April Collins, Christie Boyd and Tammy Riley would like everyone to remember to bring their helmet,” Powers said. “We also ask that those who are under the age of 18 will ride with a responsible adult that will give parental consent.”
Visit the official “Pikeville’s Tour de Ville” Facebook and click on the pinned post at the top of the page to register for the ride.
Registration is $25. Every person who registers will receive a T-Shirt and a ticket for a door prize. The event will provide water and power-up snacks.
Feel free to Contact City Commissioner Allison Powers Allison Powers at, (606) 424-0224, or Chantella Blackburn at, (606) 213-0264, for questions about the ride.