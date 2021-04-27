The East Kentucky Dream Center has shared more details on its new Elkhorn City location, and officials are excited about what this expansion means for the local people in need.
The East Kentucky Dream Center is a faith-based non-profit organization currently based in Pikeville that serves free meals and donates food boxes, hygiene products, clothing vouchers and household items, among other things, to people in need.
Rachel Campbell Dotson, executive director of the East Kentucky Dream Center, said that the non-profit opened about three years ago in Pikeville, and they have wanted to expand their services to other locations across Pike County. They decided to create another
location for their services in Elkhorn City, she said, after hearing about the needs of the people in the area and speaking with local city officials. The organization’s new location will be located in downtown Elkhorn City along Russell Street.
“It’s very close to several low-income housing apartment areas so I feel like we’ll be giving a helping hand to the families that live there, single moms, single dads and even elderly residents who live in that area,” Dotson said. “I feel like reaching out to communities like Elkhorn is really just going to offer another avenue for us to just bless that area.”
Dotson said that at the new Elkhorn City location, they plan to offer free groceries and free items of clothing to people in need. She said they have already dropped off boxes of items to give out at the new location, and she would love to build a kitchen at their new site in order to provide hot meals and weekly meals in the future. They also plan to open a small thrift store there, similar to the organization’s current thrift store location in Pikeville.
Dotson explained why the East Kentucky Dream Center operates thrift stores, as she said they receive questions about why they sell the clothing at their thrift store locations. She explained that people who visit the locations can receive a clothing voucher to shop or purchase the clothing.
“We give out clothing vouchers daily, and sometimes we’ll give away 300-400 items of clothing daily at our thrift store,” Dotson said. “The clothing that we sell — we’re talking $2 for a pair of jeans, $1 for a shirt — that goes back into our meal program, and we’re feeding about 700 people weekly at our Pikeville locations. All of our locations we rent, we don’t own any of that, so there’s a lot of overhead that goes into a non-profit. That’s where the money comes into it. You’re not just donating for us to raise funds. You’re donating for us to bless others and to pass along blessings.”
The new Elkhorn City location, she explained, will need to be renovated, and those renovations are expected to be completed by the end of May or the beginning of June. She described the building as needing a “total facelift,” and they will need paint, flooring, plumbing, etc. in order to renovate the older building. When they moved into the new building, she said, many local businesses — including Russell Fork Pharmacy, Community Trust Bank, Elkhorn Drug and Ramey Family Practice — and many local residents provided support for them to get started.
“We raised a very generous amount of money in just three days’ time,” Dotson said. “This building needs a complete facelift on the inside. It’s an older building so we’re going to need paint, we’re going to need flooring, we’re going to need a bathroom installed, there’s no plumbing downstairs, so there’s a lot that’s going to go into this building.”
If any groups of students or anyone would like to help with renovations for the new Elkhorn City location, or to help donate to the East Kentucky Dream Center for renovation costs, they can contact the organization by calling, (606)766-3434, or by messaging the East Kentucky Dream Center’s Facebook page. The East Kentucky Dream Center’s thrift store location in Pikeville is currently located at 616 South Bypass Road, and its Pikeville dining hall is located at 127 Hibbard Street. For more information, visit, www.ekdc.info.
