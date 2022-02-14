A Pike County man released from jail just a week prior was one of two people arrested on various drug trafficking charges after a Feb. 7 traffic stop.
According to court documents, Pikeville Police Officer Kevin Johnson conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Toyota Camry on U.S. 23 due to a seat belt violation by the driver, Alycea Kendrick, 23, of Ky. 610 West. Court documents show he was assisted in the stop by Pikeville Police Officer Zachary Bowens.
In the passenger seat, officers found Tony Coleman, 40, also of Ky. 610 West. Coleman was very fidgety, had slurred speech and was sweating profusely, Johnson wrote. Kendrick, according to her arrest citation, told officers there were no narcotics in the vehicle and consented to a search.
During the search, Johnson wrote, he located a loaded Taurus handgun under the seat where Coleman had been sitting. In addition, Johnson wrote, the officers found a plastic bag containing methamphetamine.
Also, court documents show, officers found a mason jar full of marijuana, two small plastic bags containing marijuana, digital scales and a large quantity of plastic bags. Further search, the citation said, turned up glass smoking pipes, suspected heroin, approximately 15 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and more prescription pills, including amphetamine.
Court documents said both Coleman and Kendrick denied the substances were theirs.
Coleman was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kendrick was lodged in the jail on charges of trafficking in marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge.
Records show that both pleaded not guilty to the charges on Feb. 8 before Pike District Judge Robert Wright, who ordered Kendrick held on a $10,000 surety bond and Coleman held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Coleman, court records show, was just released from the Pike County Detention Center on Feb. 3 after bail was set by Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman, who had ordered Tony Coleman to enter the county’s drug court program. Tony Coleman had been held since December after he was arrested on charges including methamphetamine possession.
When that case was charged, Tony Coleman was already on probation, court records show, linked to crimes committed in 2018 and 2019, including trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs, as well as a weapon charge.