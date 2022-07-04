A Pike native who has been arrested three times since his release from jail in March was arrested again recently, after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Patrick Coleman, on the morning of June 29, the department received a call reporting that a man driving a red four-dour passenger vehicle was breaking into a tool truck beside the Brookshire Inn on Thompson Road.
Upon arrival, Coleman wrote, he saw the man, later identified as Travis Reynolds, 40, who has addresses in court documentation of Meathouse Road, Pikeville, and Georgetown, wearing a red bandanna on his face and stealing items from the side compartment of a work truck.
Coleman wrote that, while exiting the vehicle, Reynolds ran to a nearby car meeting the description of the reported to police and fled the scene.
Coleman, the citation said, activated his lights and siren, but Reynolds refused to stop and drove onto Thompson Road. Reynolds, the citation said, was driving recklessly and crossed over into oncoming traffic several times. The citation said Reynolds turned northbound onto U.S. 23, where he reached speeds of approximately 100 mph during the pursuit.
Coleman wrote that, while driving through Coal Run, Reynolds ran through several red lights and attempted to turn onto Cowpen Road, where he crashed into a ditch, but was able to regain control and travel up Cowpen Road.
On the narrow secondary road, the citation said, Reynolds reached speeds exceeding 60 mph and did not stay in the right lane of travel.
Coleman, the citation said, learned from a bystander that Reynolds had traveled onto Smiley Fork, and, while talking with the bystander, Reynolds tried to hit the officer’s cruiser head-on.
Coleman wrote that he was able to catch up with Reynolds until Reynolds crashed and fled the disabled vehicle on foot.
The citation said Coleman was able to track Reynolds and place him under arrest. Reynolds, the citation said, was unable to do field sobriety tests due to his level of intoxication, but did submit to a chemical test at Pikeville Medical Center.
Raynolds was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-offense DUI, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, menacing, driving on a DUI-suspended license, theft and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Court records show Reynolds pleaded not guilty to the charges on June 29 and was ordered held on a $5,000 cash bond by Pike District Judge Robert Wright.
According to court records, Reynolds was released from the jail on March 11 after serving a six-month sentence related to his violation of probation in two cases — one related to cocaine trafficking and the other to promoting contraband.
Since that March release, records show, he has been arrested three other times — twice on public intoxication charges and one on a charge of driving on a DUI-suspended license.