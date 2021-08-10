A recent report by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy revealed that overdose deaths drastically increased statewide in 2020, and experts believe those numbers could be similar in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.
The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy recently released the 2020 Overdose Fatality Report, which provides statistics on the number of Kentuckians who died from overdoses in 2020, as compared to previous years. According to the report, more than 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020, which equates to a 49 percent increase from the 1,316 overdose deaths in 2019.
In Pike County, there were 25 overdose deaths recorded. Additionally, there were 19 recorded overdoses in Knott County, 17 in Perry County, 16 in Floyd County and 14 in Harlan County. Jefferson County had the most resident overdose deaths of any county, with 512 reported.
“Substance misuse, particularly the diversion and abuse of prescription drugs and substances such as illicit fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, remains one of the most critical public health and safety issues facing Kentucky,” the report stated.
Nationally, more than 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020, which represents the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period. To compare, in 2018, approximately 67,000 people in the United States died from drug overdose deaths, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
The report cited the global pandemic caused by COVID-19 as one of the main factors of this significant increase.
“The Office of Drug Control Policy believes the global pandemic caused by COVID-19 was a major contributing factor in the rise in overdose deaths across the United States and in Kentucky,” the report stated. “The interruption of routine for those in recovery, the sense of isolation, economic concerns and anxiety all contributed to the dramatic increase recorded.”
Matt Brown, senior vice president of administration for Addiction Recovery Care, said that Kentucky’s overdose deaths had started to drop around 2018 and remained steady in 2019, and this followed a decade’s worth of work from dozens of organizations and agencies across the state in promoting rehabilitation, treatment and recovery from substance abuse and drug addiction.
However, Brown said, ARC officials and employees began seeing more cases of overdoses taking place near the start of 2020, before Kentucky’s COVID-19 state of emergency in March. These overdoses, he said, are believed to be linked to a lethal supply of fentanyl and fentanyl-analog that was circulating in the drug market at the time.
Then, he said, the issue only escalated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The increase in the lethal drug supply combined with the perfect storm of COVID — and, by that, I mean social distancing, the anxiety, the stress, the economic instability and uncertainty, the extra unemployment benefits, the stimulus checks, the fact that AA meetings weren’t happening in person, church services weren’t happening in person, some providers weren’t able to treat people for a period of time — all of that came together and played a role in the increase in overdose deaths,” Brown said.
According to the report, fentanyl was involved in 1,393 cases, which accounts for approximately 71 percent of all overdose deaths for the year. Methamphetamine was detected in 801 cases in 2020, which was an increase from 517 cases in 2019.
Morphine was detected in 504 cases, acetylfentanyl was involved in 502 cases and heroin was involved in approximately 191 cases. Other notable drugs that were involved with resident overdose deaths included alprazolam (237 cases), gabapentin (390 cases) and oxycodone (198 cases).
Brown said that, in 2020, ARC officials and employees saw an increase in relapses and overdose deaths firsthand in former clients and in people who had been in recovery for years. ARC operates a network of more than 30 addiction treatment centers in 16 Eastern and central Kentucky counties.
“It was a very tough year,” Brown said.
Residents in the age group of 35-44 were the largest age demographic in overdose deaths, with 570 deaths, followed closely by the age group of 25-34, with 463 deaths, and then the age group of 45-54, with 405 deaths. 304 Kentuckians died from overdoses in the 55-64 age group, and 127 Kentuckians died in the 15-24 age group, according to the report.
Brown described this past year as being a “punch in the gut” to the decade’s worth of drug recovery and treatment efforts that the state has done so far. However, he said it is crucial for organizations and agencies to continue what they know works in terms of helping bring people addicted to drugs into treatment and recovery.
“Kentucky knows what works. We know that rapid access to treatment matters, so getting someone the type of treatment they need right when they need it, it is huge. We know that being able to access medically-assisted treatments, such as buprenorphine, naltrexone or methadone — we know that rapid access to those medications will work. We know that long-term residential treatment works. We know that Telehealth can be a support avenue of treatment. We know out-patient works. We know job training works. There have been so many community efforts in the state of Kentucky that work.”
Brown said that he is concerned about the continuation of high overdose death rates in 2021, and that is why he hopes that organizations and agencies will “stay the course.”
“We need to stay the course. We have to do what we know works,” Brown said. “We have to work together all the different sectors that are involved in this — the providers, the criminal justice system, the local leaders, the politicians, the faith-based communities — everybody has to work together. The reality is, I am very concerned that we have a rough 2021 ahead of us because of the ripple effects of the pandemic and the fentanyl in the supply chain.”
Kentuckians who may be struggling with substance use disorder, either themselves or within their families, call, 1-833-8KY-HELP (1-833-859-4357) toll-free to speak with a live specialist about treatment options and available resources. For more information about Addiction Recovery Care, call, (888) 520-8736, or visit, arccenters.com.