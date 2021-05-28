With the recent retirement of Chris Edmonds, Mike Riddle has been named to the position of chief of the Pikeville Police Department.
A 17-year veteran with the department, Riddle rose up through the ranks from patrol officer to sergeant, lieutenant
and, most recently, captain prior to his promotion to chief.
“It’s exciting to be named chief,” Riddle said. “I’m looking forward to the future and I’m excited to lead a great group of officers.”
Even though Riddle has been chief for a short time, he’s already looking ahead to things he would like to accomplish.
“Within the first three years, one of the things I want to work on is a better radio system for our communications,” Riddle said. “Some of our equipment is kinda outdated and I want to update that especially for officer safety.
“I want to hire good employees here,” Riddle said. “I want to retain the employees that are here already but I want to also work on recruiting good people to work in the police department.”
Police officers have to undergo annual retaining and the COVID-19 pandemic has put many departments behind on personnel training.
“In order to keep our certifications up and current, we have to do 40 hours of training every year,” Riddle explained. “I would like to have some of our officers trained and certified as instructors so we could do at least some of our training in-house.”
Riddle has some big shoes to fill with the retirements of both Edmonds and Public Safety Commissioner Phillip Reed.
“Chris and Phillip have led this department for the past eight years,” Riddle said. “And I’ve learned from both of them as they kinda mentored me and they both had some really good leadership qualities that I want to build on.
“Chris was a community-oriented person while Phillip was a precise leader, big on detail,” Riddle said. “And at the time both of those guys took over, both of those things, I felt, were needed.”
With Riddle’s promotion, other promotions have been announced.
“Lt. Russell Blankenship will be promoted to captain and Sgt. Chad Branham will be promoted to lieutenant,” Riddle said.
Riddle said the community outreach programs currently done by the department will continue and hopefully will be able to be expanded.
“We try to do as much as we can not only for our city schools but for the county schools too,” Riddle said. “We are going to continue our first responder Christmas program and hopefully build on that.
“It’s been an honor to work here for the 17 years I have and it’s going to continue to be an honor to work for this area,” Riddle said. “It’s been a great privilege for me.”
Riddle’s first official day as Chief will be June 1.